Traffic police are advising drivers to avoid the A19 this morning following a six-vehicle crash.

Cleveland Police says that the incident has happened on the northbound side of the road at the Portrack Interchange, at Stockton.

The force tweeted: "Please avoid A19 northbound at the Portrack interchange, police are dealing with a collision involving up to six vehicles.

"Please use alternative routes where possible @ClevelandRPU."