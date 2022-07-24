Officers are asking for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward after the collision on the northbound side of the A19 dual carriageway earlier today, Sunday, July 24, around one mile prior to the A689 Wolviston junction.

The incident happened at around 1.45pm and involved a white Mitsubishi Outlander and a cream and green coloured motor scooter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rider of the scooter, a man aged in his sixties, suffered serious injuries and remains in a critically ill condition at James Cook University Hospital.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and remains in police custody.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage can contact PC Martin Tranmer on 101, quoting incident number 129461.

Dash cam footage can also be uploaded directly here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-serious-collision-on-a19