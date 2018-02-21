Police appeal after woman is injured in crash

Police have appealed for help after a road accident which left a woman needing hospital treatment.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the crash in Wolviston Road at the junction with Station Road in Billingham.

The incident happened at around 10.10am today and involved a grey Vauxhall Agila which left the road and turned over onto its side.

Officers would like to trace the driver of a white Iveco panel van in connection wih the incident. The van did not stop at the scene and was last seen heading from Billingham into the Norton area.

The 43-year- old female driver of the Agila was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees with minor injuries. She has since been released from hospital.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the van, however, officers would appeal for anyone with information, any witnesses or anyone who may have footage of the incident or the vehicles prior to the incident to contact PC Lee Benson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 031162.