Police appeal for help in finding a missing teenage girl from Hartlepool

Officers are urgently searching for 14-year-old Skye Carter who is missing from the Owton Manor Lane area of Hartlepool.
Police are concerned for the welfare of Skye who is described as white with long blonde hair.
The teenager was last seen wearing a grey hoody, a burgundy Nike top, blue ripped jeans and white Nike Air trainers.
Anyone who sees Skye is asked to call police on 101, referencing the number 066417.