Police appeal for help in finding a missing teenage girl from Hartlepool

Police in Hartlepool have appealed to the public for help in finding a missing teenage girl.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 8:42 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 10:40 pm

Officers are urgently searching for 14-year-old Skye Carter who is missing from the Owton Manor Lane area of Hartlepool.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Skye who is described as white with long blonde hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing a grey hoody, a burgundy Nike top, blue ripped jeans and white Nike Air trainers.

Police are appealing for help in finding 14-year-old Skye Carter.

Anyone who sees Skye is asked to call police on 101, referencing the number 066417.

