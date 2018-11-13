Police appeal for information following an incident of fraud in a Hartlepool club

Police are appealing for information after a pensioner fell victim to fraud at a Hartlepool club.

Detectives want information after a report of a burglary in Thornaby and the fraud in Hartlepool, potentially carried out by the same suspect.

Police received a report that at around 10.25pm on Sunday, November 4, a man attended Hartlepool Working Men's Club where he offered to sell cigarettes.

An 80-year-old man handed over £20 in cash for the cigarettes and the suspect made off with the money without handing over any cigarettes.

At around 10pm on Tuesday evening, November 6, a man attended a residential address in Thornaby where he allegedly knocked at the door, which was answered by a 56-year-old woman.

He walked into the house and asked for cash. The victim handed over £220 in cash before the suspect made off.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and fraud. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police would appeal for anyone who may have information regarding these incidents or any other similar incidents to contact Det Sgt Shaun Jackson on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.