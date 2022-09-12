Police appeal for witnesses after car overturns in Hartlepool as two people are taken to hospital

Brenda Road roundabout in the town was closed in all directions with emergency services on the scene on Sunday afternoon due to a serious collision.

The incident happened at the roundabout between Brenda Road and Seaton Lane shortly after 3pm and involved a grey Landrover Freelander which was travelling in an easterly direction before it overturned.

The 54-year-old male driver and a 47-year-old female passenger were taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with injuries which are not deemed to be life threatening.

Cleveland Police has asked people to use alternative routes following the collision in Hartlepool.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service was also called to the scene but their assistance was not required and they were diverted to another incident.

Following the collision, the road was closed while enquiries were carried out. Officers are now appealing for any witnesses.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Any witnesses who may have seen the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage or may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Sergeant Sara Allison from Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 163162.