Police appeal launched after teenager and pensioner are injured in car smash

Two women have been left injured following a smash on a busy road with police appealing for information into the incident.

The collision involving two cars took place in Wolviston Road at the junction with Sandy Lane in Billingham.

It happened at around 1.50pm on Monday and involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Fiat 500.

The 83-year-old female driver of the Corsa suffered a broken right ankle and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees.

The 19-year-old female driver of the Fiat 500 suffered minor injuries.

Any witnesses are asked to contact PC Dan Badger from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 216811.