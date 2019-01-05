Police appeal to find Hartlepool man missing since New Year's Day

Police have tonight launched an appeal to find a missing Hartlepool man.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of 38-year-old Michael Scully and are keen to hear from anyone who may know his whereabouts.

Michael last spoke to family on New Year’s Day.

It is not known what he was last seen wearing but he often wore a tweed coat and has dark, collar length hair. He is likely to have been wearing trainers.

He sometimes busked in Hartlepool so may be recognisable to people for that reason.

Michael was living close to Jesmond Road in Hartlepool.

Those with information should call Cleveland Police on the 101 line.