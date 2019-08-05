Police cordon in Hartlepool street following reports of a house fire in the area

There is a police presence in a Hartlepool street on Monday, August 5 following reports of a fire.

By Debra Fox
Monday, 05 August, 2019, 09:36

Damage can be seen to the front of a property in the town’s Stephen Street following reports of a fire at a house there on Sunday, August 5.

It is believed that the blaze happened at around 9pm.

Footage and photographs from the scene show a police van still present in the street, while the front door of a property has been taped off.

A police cordon outside a property on Stephen Street, Hartlepool, following a fire.

More follows.

A property in Stephen Street was left damage following a fire at the address.
The incident is said to have happened on Sunday, August 4.