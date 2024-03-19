Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services arrived at the scene of an incident at the junction of Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, March 19, at around 10.30am.

The area has been cordoned off by police at the traffic lights near Caroline Street.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One fire engine from Hartlepool is on protective standby whilst police deal with the ongoing incident.

"Please avoid the area.”

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Elwick Road in Hartlepool.

“Please avoid the area whilst the incident is dealt with.”