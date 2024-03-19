Police cordon off Hartlepool's Elwick Road as they deal with ongoing 999 incident

Locals have been advised to avoid a major road in Hartlepool as emergency services deal with an ongoing incident.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Mar 2024, 13:07 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 14:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services arrived at the scene of an incident at the junction of Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, March 19, at around 10.30am.

The area has been cordoned off by police at the traffic lights near Caroline Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One fire engine from Hartlepool is on protective standby whilst police deal with the ongoing incident.

Most Popular
Emergency services cordon off major Hartlepool road as they deal with an ongoing 999 incident.Emergency services cordon off major Hartlepool road as they deal with an ongoing 999 incident.
Emergency services cordon off major Hartlepool road as they deal with an ongoing 999 incident.

"Please avoid the area.”

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Elwick Road in Hartlepool.

“Please avoid the area whilst the incident is dealt with.”

The Hartlepool Mail will bring updates as more information is released.

Related topics:HartlepoolElwick RoadEmergency servicesHartlepool MailCleveland Police