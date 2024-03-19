Police cordon off Hartlepool's Elwick Road as they deal with ongoing 999 incident
Emergency services arrived at the scene of an incident at the junction of Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, March 19, at around 10.30am.
The area has been cordoned off by police at the traffic lights near Caroline Street.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One fire engine from Hartlepool is on protective standby whilst police deal with the ongoing incident.
"Please avoid the area.”
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on Elwick Road in Hartlepool.
“Please avoid the area whilst the incident is dealt with.”
The Hartlepool Mail will bring updates as more information is released.