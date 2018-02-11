Police hunt hit-and-run driver after three hurt in Hartlepool road accident

Police are hunting a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a crash which left three people needing hospital treatment in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to a two-vehicle collision in Wiltshire Way shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

Two people escaped from one of the cars themselves and a firecrew from Stranton fire station removed the roof of the vehicle to release a man.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 5.50pm and sent two vehicles.

"There were three casualties, two walking wounded and one with back injuries.

"All three were taken to North Tees Hospital."

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are continuing to trace a vehicle which left the scene."