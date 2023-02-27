A woman had to be treated at the scene following the incident in Hartlepool’s Oxford Road.

Emergency services, including Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade and the North East Ambulance Service, were called to the address at around 1.20pm on Sunday, February 26, after the alarm was raised

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters spent an hour battling the blaze, which destroyed the property's front door and the passage.

The front door of the home was destroyed by the fire.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that the fire is currently being treated as “arson with intent to endanger life”.

The force said it is believed the blaze was started by a man who allegedly put an item through the letterbox a short time beforehand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police added: “It is believed to have been started by a lone male who approached the address on a red bike at 1.15pm. The male appeared to put something through the letterbox of the address with the fire starting a short time later.

“A 40-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were inside the address at the time and the woman was treated at the scene by ambulance colleagues. Significant damage was caused to the address.

Firefighters spent one hour battling the flames.

“Officers believe one person was filming near the scene and we would appeal for this person as well as anyone with information/dashcam/doorbell or CCTV footage to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref SE23037503.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you don’t want to speak to police you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.”

​Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 13.17 on 26/02/2023 to a house fire on Oxford Road in Hartlepool.

"Three fire engines in attendance from Billingham and Hartlepool. Front door and passage destroyed by fire. 30% smoke damage to remainder of property. One jet, two breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation used. No casualties involved.

The fire is thought to have been deliberate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We left the scene at 14.22. The cause is thought to have been deliberate. Police are aware and enquiries are ongoing.”