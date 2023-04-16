Wayne Robinson, 31, was last seen in the Durham area at around 10.40am this morning, say officers.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Wayne is from Murton and also has links to the Coxhoe and Quarrington Hill areas.

"He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, with short black hair and short facial hair. He was last seen wearing the tracksuit in this photograph with a beige and black gilet over the top.

Missing Wayne Robinson.