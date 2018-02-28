Police issue advice to help people stay safe in severe weather

Cleveland Police have issued advice to help people stay safe as the severe weather conditions continue.

As the 'beast from the east' looks set to bring further snow and high winds leading up to the weekend, police have said they will continue to work with partner agencies to keep communities and roads safe.

The force has issued the following advice to help keep people safe:

- Keep an eye on weather updates by tuning in to your local radio and by checking the Met Office, Cleveland Police, Public Health and Local Authority websites/ social media

- Avoid non-essential travel.

- For those who must travel, allow more time for it and exercise extra care and patience on the roads.

- Ensure your vehicle is winter-driving ready by checking tyre pressure, brakes and washer fluid.

- Make sure all snow is cleared from lights, windscreens, windows and the vehicle roof before setting off.

- Make sure you have warm clothing and sturdy footwear in your car, as well as snacks and water in case of delays.

- Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged in case your vehicle breaks down.

- Due to high demand: If your vehicle suffers a slight bump on the road, there is no need to report minor damage to police, just make sure to exchange name/ contact and insurance details

Local authorities in Redcar, Stockton, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough will also be providing accommodation for people without shelter.

Temporary Superintendent Sharon Cooney of Cleveland Police’s Tasking Coordination and Operations command said: “It is crucially important that we support everyone in our local community as some people aren’t fortunate enough to have a safe and warm environment to shelter themselves from the cold and icy weather.

“If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough and want to offer support, we would encourage you to send an alert to StreetLink via the StreetLink app, visit https://www.streetlink.org.uk"

“This service provides each local authority with information about people who need shelter to ensure they get the support that they need and their homelessness teams are ready to respond to these alerts quickly.”

Advice and information on a range of weather issues can be found by visiting: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/barometer/advice

http://www.redcross.org.uk/en/What-we-do/Preparing-for-disasters/How-to-prepare-for-emergencies/Ready-for-winter