Police patrol outside Hartlepool primary after concerns over school run parking

A police patrol was drafted in outside a school this morning over school run parking problems.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team carried out a patrol outside Rift House Primary School this morning following concerns over parking during the school run.

A spokesman for the team said: "Officers were present to ensure the safety of children and parents as they were dropped off at school.

"During this time no problems were encountered.

"Members of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Enforcement Team are also aware of the issues and will be paying the area some attention where necessary.

"We would like to remind parents and carers who are dropping off or picking up children at schools in the Hartlepool area to park safely and give consideration to residents of the area the schools are located."

David Turner, the school's headteacher, said the officers had called into the school once their patrol had come to a close and said there had been no issues.

The school has a crossing patrol and has an area marked up outside making it clear the area should not be used for parking.