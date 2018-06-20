Police plea to identify men after cockfighting arrests

Police want help to identify three men as part of a cockfighting inquiry.

Four other men are already charged with offences linked to cockfighting as part of a joint investigation by officers and the RSPCA.

The case will be heard at Northallerton Magistrates' Court.

The suspects, from the Durham and Northumberland areas, are due before magistrates in Northallerton next month.

Now police have issued photos of three men they also want to question in connection with their inquiry.

The arrests were made on January 13 this year in the Hambleton area of North Yorkshire.

Four men, aged 53, 31, 29 and 23, have been charged with causing an animal fight to take place, keeping or training a cock for use in connection with an animal fight and being present at an animal fight.

The 29-year-old man has also been charged with keeping premises for use for an animal fight and being present at an animal fight on other occasions.

Inspector Geoff Edmond, from the RSPCA, said: “Four individuals have been charged with animal welfare offences. However, the wider investigation is ongoing.”

Sergeant Kevin Kelly, from North Yorkshire Police’s rural taskforce, added: “If you recognise these men, please contact North Yorkshire Police, as they may have important information that could assist the investigation.

"Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for the rural taskforce, or email ruraltaskforce@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12180007024.”

The public can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.