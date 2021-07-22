Police searching for schoolboy Matthew Sherrington find body in Hartlepool

Police have confirmed that the body of a young male has been found near Hartlepool’s Steetley Pier.

Emergency services have now left the scene.
Officers have been searching for missing Matthew Sherrington, 14, from Hartlepool who disappeared a week ago after playing in water nearby.

While no formal identification has taken place as yet, Cleveland Police said on Thursday, July 22, that they are in contact with Matthew’s family and have informed them that a body has been located.

Police and Hartlepool’s Coastguard team were seen in the Steetley and Brus Tunnel area this morning.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Officers searching for missing Matthew Sherrington, aged 14, from Hartlepool, have this morning found the body of a young male near to Steetley Pier in Hartlepool.

“Whilst no formal identification has taken place as yet, officers are in contact with Matthew’s family and have informed them that a body has been located.”

Matthew disappeared around 6.15pm on July 15.

