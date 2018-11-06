Police seize Class C drugs after raid in Hartlepool

More than 50 tablets of a Class C drug believed to be diazepam have been seized by police following a raid in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police officers carrying out a drugs warrant found the tablets at an address on Ellett Court in the town.

A 39-year-old woman will be spoken to voluntarily by officers with regards to possessing the suspected drugs.

Sergeant Adrian Dack from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “This is another example of us keeping drugs off the streets of Hartlepool.

"Drugs activity will not be tolerated and we would encourage the public to keep coming forward with information so that we can act upon it.”

Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.