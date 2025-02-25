'A lot of discussion' - Latest on Hartlepool Civic Centre redevelopment talks

"A lot of discussion" has been held around redeveloping Hartlepool's Civic Centre and the surrounding, area according to council chiefs.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s capital strategy for 2025-26 to 2027-28 notes the redevelopment potential of the “Civic Quarter” is one of the investment priorities as part of its town centre masterplan.

The area includes the Civic Centre, in Victoria Road, which is home to the local authority, along with the neighbouring empty Hartlepool Magistrates’ Court building.

Speaking at the latest full council meeting, independent union councillor Shane Moore asked if there was an update on where the council is “with any options for replacing” the Civic Centre and “any time frames for moving forward”.

The future of Hartlepool Civic Centre has been under discussion.

Labour Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of the council, responded: “As far as the Civic Quarter is concerned, I think there has been a lot of discussion around it, but there are no firm details to let you know at the moment.

“As soon as there is a plan it will be publicised.”

The council’s town centre masterplan summary report from May 2021 noted the aims of any redevelopment would include enhancing connectivity, bringing activity and vibrancy to the town centre, along with a “positive frontage on to Victory Square”.

Meanwhile, the Hartlepool Mayoral Development Corporation masterplan, approved in 2023, lists the Civic Centre redevelopment as a “medium” term project, for between three and five years.

According to the document, regeneration work would look “to provide opportunities for new mixed use development, attracting new employers and residents” and have a “town centre focus”.