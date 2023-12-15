'A perfect site' - Plans unveiled to turned former Hartlepool beauty academy into fish and chip shop

Plans have been lodged for a new fish and chip shop in Hartlepool at the site of a vacant beauty academy.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to convert the property at 91 Elwick Road into a hot food takeaway.

The application from Mr Manminder Singh Dhatt states he has identified the premises “as a perfect site for his fish and chip shop”.

According to proposals, the conversion would create two full-time jobs and one part-time role at the site which was last used as a beauty salon providing training opportunities before closing last year.

This former beauty academy in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, could be transformed into a fish and chip shop.

A planning statement in support of the application says the development will deliver “additional diversity of food providers” and include “healthier options” such as a salad bar.

It said: “We feel that the scheme as it stands will benefit the area.

“The works will serve to regenerate the property and bring it back into use to provide a local service and provide employment in the area thereby helping to maintain the local economy.

“There is a gap for this traditional British food outlet in this area and a healthy menu combined with realistic portion sizes will all contribute to comply with local policy.”

It adds the new use would not be “any more onerous” to the area than the previous use as a beauty salon and academy while CCTV will be in place at the premises.

The planned opening hours would be 11.30am until 1.30pm and 4.15pm to 8:15pm.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in January 2024