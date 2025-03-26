Councillors have approved the sale of land allocated for housing in a move which is expected to boost a local business.

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs revealed an agreement has been reached over the near-eight-acre plot located at Nine Acres, in Hart, to the west of the village.

The land is identified in local and neighbourhood plans for “low density housing” subject to a requirement to retain around 30% of the site for public open space.

Council officers noted the plot has “good potential for a suitable development” and was therefore offered for sale to “generate a capital receipt”.

It was first marketed in 2017 and contracts were exchanged with housing provider Gentoo Homes with a planning application later lodged for 48 properties.

But progress was delayed by “various matters” and the contract expired in January 2024, leading to Gentoo withdrawing the application.

The land was re-marketed in autumn 2024 and a number of bids were received, with both financial offers and outline development proposals taken into consideration.

The latest meeting of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee heard a recommended tender has been chosen, revealed to be Hartlepool-based Port Homes, and the sale was approved by councillors.

Officers noted the contract will be conditional subject to the granting of planning permission for the purchaser’s proposed development.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, committee chair, said the sale will “will help contribute to running the authority and driving regeneration forward.”

She added: “It’s also a really good outcome for a Hartlepool business and so a fantastic step along our journey of not only developing houses that people live in but supporting the growth of our businesses.”