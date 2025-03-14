Bid to demolish rows of Hartlepool garages following anti-social behaviour complaints
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to knock down 28 individual brick garages across six rows in Northumberland Grove and Northumberland Walk.
The application, from Thirteen Housing Group, states the “buildings are un-economic to maintain and are the subject of anti-social behaviour”.
It adds: “Given the risk to the residents of the area and the other buildings a decision has been taken to demolish them.”
The land will be secured when the work takes place while demolished materials would be removed by excavators and waste carrier wagons.
Once works are completed the concrete bases would be left intact.
The Northumberland Grove land would then be closed off using metal fencing while the Northumberland Walk site would be left as hard standing for use as car parking spaces.
A decision on the application is due later this month.