A licensing hearing is due to be held over a bid to open a new bar at the site of a prominent social club.

A new premises licence application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the Stranton Social Club building in Waldon Street.

The proposal stated the new business would be named The Ha’way Inn and the venue would be home to a lounge area, a main bar, a garden area and a snooker room.

Submitted by Ha’way Inn Limited, it seeks to gain permission for the premises to be able to sell alcohol on site between 11am and 11pm, along with playing live and recorded music and showing films and dance performances when desired between those hours.

Stranton Social Club, Hartlepool. Picture via Google Maps.

Yet the application is now scheduled to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Wednesday, March 26, for a decision after an objection was submitted by Cleveland Fire Brigade.

A response from the brigade’s business fire safety adviser states the application “does not identify the proactive measures being taken, in regards to public safety”.

It adds colleagues within the fire safety team visited the premises in January “regarding a concern and identified that unauthorised building works are being carried out”.

A council report ahead of the meeting noted the applicant has agreed conditions for the premises licence with Cleveland Police.

These state that thorough CCTV will be in place, a refusals register and an incidents book will be kept, staff training will take place including records of completion and a Challenge 25 policy will be enacted among other measures.

The application from Ha’way Inn Limited also stresses numerous steps will be taken to uphold the licensing objectives of preventing crime and disorder, ensuring public safety, protecting children from harm and preventing public nuisance.