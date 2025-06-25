Bid to reinstate Seaton Carew bus shelter plagued by ASB is to be debated by Hartlepool Borough Council
A report is to go before Hartlepool Borough Council neighbourhood services committee seeking to reinstall the shelter in Station Lane, by Byland Grove, in Seaton Carew.
The site is served by the Stagecoach No. 1 service, linking Seaton with the town centre and also the Throston and High Tunstall areas.
The previous bus shelter suffered from anti-social behaviour and vandalism for “a number of years”, to the point where it was “beyond repair” and removed around 12-18 months ago.
Council officers noted requests have now been received for the shelter to be reinstated and earlier this year a public consultation was undertaken.
In total 44 responses supported the shelter being installed and 71 were against, with concerns again being raised around anti-social behaviour and vandalism.
Council officers have therefore recommended a bus shelter is not reinstated ahead of decision at June 30’s meeting.
