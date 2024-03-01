Bid to turn Hartlepool property into HMO is withdrawn following police concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The development would have provided shared kitchen and living spaces, four “bedsit style” rooms including an en suite and three rooms with their own private WC.

A planning statement said the proposals would offer “low cost rental accommodation for working professionals to meet the present and future needs” of the area.

Plans to transform 32 York Road, Hartlepool, into a HMO have been withdrawn. Picture by FRANK REID.

Yet council planning chiefs have now confirmed the application has been withdrawn by the applicant.

A response from Cleveland Police to the plans noted such premises can “increase the risk of crime and disorder locally” and have “an adverse impact on the community”.