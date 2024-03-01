News you can trust since 1877
Bid to turn Hartlepool property into HMO is withdrawn following police concerns

Plans for a seven-person house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool aiming to provide "accommodation for working professionals" have been withdrawn after concerns were raised by police.
By Nic Marko
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:22 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 15:10 GMT
Proposals were submitted by FiftyFive Property to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year to convert 32 York Road into a seven-bedroomed HMO.

The development would have provided shared kitchen and living spaces, four “bedsit style” rooms including an en suite and three rooms with their own private WC.

A planning statement said the proposals would offer “low cost rental accommodation for working professionals to meet the present and future needs” of the area.

Plans to transform 32 York Road, Hartlepool, into a HMO have been withdrawn. Picture by FRANK REID.Plans to transform 32 York Road, Hartlepool, into a HMO have been withdrawn. Picture by FRANK REID.
Plans to transform 32 York Road, Hartlepool, into a HMO have been withdrawn. Picture by FRANK REID.

Yet council planning chiefs have now confirmed the application has been withdrawn by the applicant.

A response from Cleveland Police to the plans noted such premises can “increase the risk of crime and disorder locally” and have “an adverse impact on the community”.

It added “these risks can be reduced when the premises are well managed and tenants are suitably vetted”.

