'Boris Johnson is squatting in Downing Street' - calls grow for Prime Minister to quit following scandals

Demands that the embattled Prime Minister stand down have been growing steadily louder after he was forced into an “humiliating” apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row.

His handling of allegations of “inappropriate” conduct against the Conservative deputy chief whip saw Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, two of the most senior members of the cabinet, leave their posts.

Their departures started a domino effect, which in less than 24 hours saw the number of vacancies in key government positions reach double figures.

Easington MP, Labour’s Grahame Morris, said the latest scandal showed the clear need for change at the top.

He said: “The Conservative Party have propped up a narcissistic, egomaniac who cares only about himself.

"We need a Government that works in the national interest, and it is clear that Boris Johnson can no longer be Prime Minister.

“Boris Johnson is squatting in Downing Street, holding the country to ransom.

“If he does not resign, the Opposition should call a confidence vote and let the public decide whether Boris Johnson should remain in Downing Street at a General Election.”

At the time of writing Jill Morris, Conservative MP for Hartlepool, had been contacted but was yet to respond to a request for comment.

Mrs Mortimer backed Mr Johnson in a previous vote of no-confidence.

