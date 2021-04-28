Boris Johnson maintains his innocence as investigation is launched into funding of flat refurbishment

The Electoral Commission has confirmed on Wednesday, April 28, that an official investigation has been launched into where the money came from for the refurbishment of the Prime Minister’s Downing Street flat.

Despite the investigation being launched, Boris Johnson has insisted that no laws have been broken over the matter, with the Conservative Party commenting it would “continue to work constructively” with the commission throughout the investigation.

The watchdog said there are “reasonable grounds” to suspect an offence may have occurred with questions mounting since former aide Dominic Cummings accused Mr Johnson of wanting donors to “secretly pay” for the renovations to his No 11 residence in a “possibly illegal” move.

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said: “We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence or offences may have occurred.

“We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case.

“We will provide an update once the investigation is complete. We will not be commenting further until that point.”

During Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), the Prime Minister told the House of Commons that he had personality paid for the refurbishment work when pushed on the matter by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

During the heated exchange at PMQs, Sir Keir accused the Prime Minister of being “Major Sleaze” over the funding for the flat.

The Labour leader jabbed his finger in the direction of Mr Johnson as he listed the principles meant to govern those in public office, telling the Commons: “Selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership.

“Instead, what do we get from this Prime Minister and Conservative Government?

“Dodgy contracts, jobs for their mates and cash for access – and who is at the heart of it? The Prime Minister, Major Sleaze sitting there.”

