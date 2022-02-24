Boris Johnson says world cannot allow Ukraine's freedom to be 'snuffed out' in response to invasion by Russia

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK and the world cannot allow Ukraine's freedom to be "snuffed out".

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 12:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 12:07 pm

He said: "A vast invasion is under way by land, by sea and by air. And this is not, in the infamous phrase, some faraway country of which we know little.

"We have Ukrainian friends in this country, neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy, and the right to choose its own destiny.

"We and the world cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away."

Frame grab from his address to the nation by Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Downing Street, London, in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture date: Thursday February 24, 2022. PA Photo. Earlier Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is a "catastrophe for our continent", as he called on world leaders to meet and plan a response. See PA story POLITICS Ukraine. Photo credit should read: UK TV Pool/PA Wire
UkraineBoris JohnsonRussia