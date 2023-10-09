Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Borough Council finance officers have said the current forecast for 2023/24 indicates an estimated overspend of £3.935m.

This “mainly relates” to the increasing numbers of children in the council’s care with complex needs requiring external placements, with the children’s and joint commissioning department alone forecasting a £3.390m overspend.

Council leader councillor Mike Young said Hartlepool is “not alone” and “the majority of councils are facing this problem around children in care”.

He said: “Not a day goes by when we don’t read or hear about a council in serious financial difficulty.

“Whilst in recent years the government has significantly increased support to local government, more funding is needed and specifically a better and fairer deal for Hartlepool is an absolute must.

“I know officers continue to make a robust case to government on the council’s behalf.”

He added he is committed to making the “right decisions” to ensure the council is “best placed to continue to deliver the essential services that residents and businesses rely on”.

Steps being taken include monthly challenge clinics to monitor financial progress, the introduction of a budget management scheme, extra training, and council-wide messaging to staff seeking support for spend curtailment.

Cllr Young added there is “no immediate threat” to the council of a section 114 notice, which prevents new local authority expenditure and only allows the funding of statutory services.