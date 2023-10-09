News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Children in care pressures largely behind projected £4million overspend at Hartlepool Borough Council

Council chiefs have highlighted rising children's social care pressures as a "significant reason" for an almost £4million overspend projected this year.
By Nic Marko
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool Borough Council finance officers have said the current forecast for 2023/24 indicates an estimated overspend of £3.935m.

This “mainly relates” to the increasing numbers of children in the council’s care with complex needs requiring external placements, with the children’s and joint commissioning department alone forecasting a £3.390m overspend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council leader councillor Mike Young said Hartlepool is “not alone” and “the majority of councils are facing this problem around children in care”.

He said: “Not a day goes by when we don’t read or hear about a council in serious financial difficulty.

Most Popular

“Whilst in recent years the government has significantly increased support to local government, more funding is needed and specifically a better and fairer deal for Hartlepool is an absolute must.

“I know officers continue to make a robust case to government on the council’s behalf.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added he is committed to making the “right decisions” to ensure the council is “best placed to continue to deliver the essential services that residents and businesses rely on”.

Steps being taken include monthly challenge clinics to monitor financial progress, the introduction of a budget management scheme, extra training, and council-wide messaging to staff seeking support for spend curtailment.

Cllr Young added there is “no immediate threat” to the council of a section 114 notice, which prevents new local authority expenditure and only allows the funding of statutory services.

But he noted advice from finance chiefs is that this could change in future years if they do not take “necessary actions and responsible decisions”.

Related topics:Mike YoungHartlepool