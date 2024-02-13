Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors unanimously gave the go-ahead to increase the amount each household pays to the fire authority in council tax for 2024/25 by 3%, the maximum allowed in line with national referendum limits.

This means the amount eh fire Authority will receive from an annual council tax bill for a

It will see council tax for a Band A property, which accounts for more than 45% of the region, rise by £1.73 annually, equating to 3p a week, and a total of £59.64.

For a Band D property it means a £2.60 annual rise, or 5p a week, to a total of £89.46.

Fire authority treasurer Chris Little said the increase will raise approximately £418,000, while they have also seen an increase in grant funding for 2024/25 of around £747,000.

However, he stressed overall the fire authority has seen a £4.7million reduction in government funding between 2013/14 and 2023/24 of 25%.

This has resulted in a third fewer wholetime firefighter posts from 494 to 332.

Mr Little added the council tax increase plays a “critical part” in allowing them to provide a balanced budget that protects services and provides financial resilience.

He said: “I don’t think there is a choice, regrettably, in my professional advice to the authority, to not increase the council tax.”