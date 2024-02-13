News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Fire Authority council tax precept increase is agreed - see how much you may have to pay

Cleveland Fire Authority has approved increasing its share of the council tax for the coming year with finance bosses saying the rise is critical to protecting services.
By Nic Marko
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:28 GMT
Councillors unanimously gave the go-ahead to increase the amount each household pays to the fire authority in council tax for 2024/25 by 3%, the maximum allowed in line with national referendum limits.

It will see council tax for a Band A property, which accounts for more than 45% of the region, rise by £1.73 annually, equating to 3p a week, and a total of £59.64.

Cleveland Fire Brigade Headquarters on the Queens Meadow Business Park in Hartlepool.

For a Band D property it means a £2.60 annual rise, or 5p a week, to a total of £89.46.

Fire authority treasurer Chris Little said the increase will raise approximately £418,000, while they have also seen an increase in grant funding for 2024/25 of around £747,000.

However, he stressed overall the fire authority has seen a £4.7million reduction in government funding between 2013/14 and 2023/24 of 25%.

This has resulted in a third fewer wholetime firefighter posts from 494 to 332.

Mr Little added the council tax increase plays a “critical part” in allowing them to provide a balanced budget that protects services and provides financial resilience.

He said: “I don’t think there is a choice, regrettably, in my professional advice to the authority, to not increase the council tax.”

In total the authority faced a £1.521million deficit for 2024/25, which is also being met through measures including greater than expected grants from government and using £9,000 of reserves.

