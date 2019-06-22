Community groups can cash in on new £2.7m employment grants fund from Hartlepool Borough Council
Projects and organisations that will help unemployed people get back on their feet are being invited to bid for a share of £2.7million of new funding.
Hartlepool Borough Council has been awarded a contract to manage the new fund aimed at improving employment and social inclusion across the Tees Valley in partnership with the other four local authorities.
Third sector and small organisations are being urged to apply to the the Tees Valley Community Grants Programme for grants of between £10,000 and £20,000.
They are available to eligible organisations to run individual projects, which must somehow support unemployed or inactive people aged 16 and above to enable them to progress towards employment, education or training.
Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s regeneration services committee, said: “This grant funding will give eligible organisations the opportunity to demonstrate their ability to find local solutions to address the complex challenges of unemployment and social exclusion.
“We look forward to welcoming applications from a range of organisations, and seeing how their projects will make a real difference to improve the life chances of people across the Tees Valley.”
The programme is jointly funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) and the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).
Jon Wright, the council’s project coordinator for the programme, said: “This grant offers a number of third sector and other small organisations the opportunity to access European Social Funding that they may previously have been ineligible for.
“Our team will be working closely with organisations who will be engaging with some of the hardest to reach communities and individuals, helping them to get back on their feet, secure employment or further learning and training and improve their future prospects.”
More details on eligibility criteria, how to apply and supporting documents can be found at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/esf-community-grants Organisations are encouraged to contact a representative from the relevant local authority before submitting an application.