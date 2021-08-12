Conservative chief hails major new Hartlepool 500-home development on Levelling Up tour

It is house builder Bellway Homes’ biggest ongoing development anywhere in the region and was visited by Conservative party Co-Chairman Amanda Milling and new Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

Ms Milling is currently touring building projects across the country as part of the Government and Prime Minister’s levelling up agenda.

Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling (second left) with Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer visit the Bellway Homes Hartwell Park site along side Bellway Homes Head of Land, Charlie Dunn and Construction Director Rob Mitchell.

She said: “I’m going around the country looking at what projects are going on.

"It’s brilliant to be here today to see this site which is going to be just over 500 homes. It will be an opportunity for people to have homes and stay in Hartlepool and work in Hartlepool.

"We talk a lot about housing and the need more homes and affordable homes and we’re actually seeing this in action here in Hartlepool.”

Work started about three weeks ago. Diggers have cleared the topsoil of the former farming land and the first stage involves putting in infrastructure, including roads and sewers.

Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling and Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer look at the plans for the new Hartwell Park where work has started off the A179 near Bishop Cuthbert.

Bellway is providing 370 homes and Miller Homes 200. A total of 34 will be affordable rent with Thirteen.

Mrs Mortimer said: “I think it’s absolutely wonderful news. That’s what everybody wants is a home of their own.

"This is where the homes are for our families to stay in the town and take up good jobs that we’re hopefully going to bring for them as well.

"This is all about bringing Hartlepool up to the same level as leafy places further south.”

Site construction director Rob Mitchell said the building the houses is due to start in around two months with 40 to 50 being completed every year.

He said: “It’s a big development and we’re very excited to start work. It brings lots of job opportunities as well for the local population and we look forward to progressing the site.”

Charlie Dunn, Bellway head of land said there has already been interest from potential buyers to be put on the waiting list.

He added the development will provide around £2.5m in contributions to the town with most going to support local education.

