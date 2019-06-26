Controversial Hartlepool extra bungalow development at Dalton Piercy plans scrapped after string of objections
Controversial plans to build extra bungalows at a new housing development have been withdrawn
Work is now underway on homes on land off Dalton Heights in Dalton Piercy after Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee granted planning permission to developer Wynyard Homes.
The original 31-bungalow development attracted 65 objection letters from residents including a 79-signature petition from 49 homes in the village.
Wynyard Homes submitted plans for a further three bungalows to be built to the north west of the site earlier this year – sparking more than 45 further objections from residents.
Now council director of regeneration and neighbourhoods Denise McGuckin has confirmed the latest plans have been withdrawn.
Objections had raised concerns the plans were in opposition to the Hartlepool Rural Neighbourhood Plan and the town’s Local Plan, and also raised concerns over the narrow width of the access into the site and lack of bus services.
Hartlepool Rural Neighbourhood Plan Working Group supported these concerns.
A statement from its chairman read: “Since [the original] application was approved Hartlepool Borough Council has adopted its Local Plan which allocates sites for thousands of homes across a 15-year period.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The council now has an abundance of housing supply in sustainable locations. There is no justification therefore for an unallocated site in an unsustainable location outside the limits of development as represented by this application.”
Dalton Piercy Parish Council (DPPC) also submitted an objection.
It said: “More households will only exacerbate the issues raised.
“DPPC strongly feel their view is a very fair expression of the local people they represent. This development is already too large and in the wrong location.
“This development will change the nature of the village forever.”
Previously a heritage, planning, design and access statement submitted by GAP Design on behalf of Wynyard Homes, said the plans provide much-needed bungalows and do not damage the area.
It said: “There is an urgent need for Hartlepool Borough Council to increase significantly the supply of housing and the provision of bungalows.
“It is considered that the provision of residential development can be comfortably accommodated without detrimentally impacting on the character and appearance of the area or the amenities of existing residential dwellings.”