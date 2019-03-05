Council chiefs, police and health experts set to 'Face the Public' at annual event in Hartlepool next week

Hartlepool residents will be able to find out more about community safety and health and wellbeing at a special event next week.

The Safer Hartlepool Partnership and Hartlepool Borough Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board are jointly staging a “Face the Public” event at Hartlepool Civic Centre on Monday, March 11.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger will be at the Face the Public event in Hartlepool on Monday, March 11.

The event will have two parts – one dedicated to the health and wellbeing of Hartlepool’s children and young people and the work that is being carried out to give them the best possible start in life. This will take place from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

The other part, which will follow on from 5pm-7pm, will focus on the achievements of the integrated Hartlepool Community Safety Team, which brings together staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade, since it was launched 12 months ago.

Senior representatives of organisations that sit on the Health and Wellbeing Board, including Hartlepool Borough Council, the Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and health foundation trusts, will be present to take questions.

During the Safer Hartlepool Partnership session, there will be a similar opportunity to put questions to key organisations/individuals, including Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade and Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger.

People will also be able to have their say about community safety issues that concern them and help set the priorities for the Partnership for the coming year.

A short film documenting the achievements of the integrated Hartlepool Community Safety Team over the last 12 months will also be screened at the event.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chairman of both the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and the Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “I hope people will come along to hear about some of the great work that is going on to improve the health of local people and to make Hartlepool a safer place. It is also an opportunity for them to raise issues and ask questions.

“In respect of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership part of the event, information provided by people who attend about the issues affecting their day-to-day lives will play an important role in helping us to set our priorities for the year ahead.”

Places at both parts of the event are limited, so anyone wishing to attend is asked to confirm their attendance by March 8 th by telephoning (01429) 523100 or emailing yoursay@hartlepool.gov.uk