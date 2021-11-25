130 new homes planned for booming estate on edge of Hartlepool

Plans for 500 homes on the stretch near Wynyard Hall had already been given the green light – alongside moves to bring new shops, a medical surgery and community facilities to the booming estate.

Now Cameron Hall Developments will be able to extend the estate west of Maynard Grove after Stockton councillors unanimously approved the bid this week.

The outline plans are on land bounded to the west by the Castle Eden walkway, to the south by the registered parkland of Wynyard Hall, and to the east by existing housing.

More than 130 homes have been approved near Maynard Grove.

Stephen Longstaff, agent on behalf of developers, said housing had been allocated on the stretch in the council’s Local Plan blueprint.

He told members the bid was part of wider work at Wynyard Village which included new homes, a new primary school, business centre, and the new Glass House restaurant, at Wynyard Hall.

Mr Longstaff said: “In addition to further housing, this phase of the development includes a new local centre in line with the requirements of the Wynyard Masterplan.”

Shops, a gym, or a cafe, bakery or restaurant are hoped to fill the spaces.

A community centre has also been lined up in the future.

A total of 11 objections were lodged by residents – with worries about transport links and how schools would cope.