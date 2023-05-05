A full list of how every candidate fared in the Hartlepool Borough Council 2023 local elections
Here is the complete list of results from the 2023 Hartlepool Borough Council local elections on a night where three extra Labour votes in one ward would have given the party overall control of the authority.
Labour now has 18 of the council’s 36 seats with talks now expected to take place to see if a ruling coalition of 19 or more councillors can be formed.
The successful candidates for each of the 12 contested wards on May 4 are in bold:
BURN VALLEY
James Brewer (Reform UK) – 108
Ged Hall (Labour Party) – 895*
John Hays (Independent) – 197
Margaret Lyall (Conservative Party) – 271
DE BRUCE
Brenda Harrison (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 759*
Paul Manley (Reform UK) – 237
Rodney Pangbourne (Conservative Party) – 193
FENS AND GREATHAM
Angela Falconer (Independent) – 307
Philip Holbrook (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 780*
Roger Jones (Reform UK) – 96
Marc Owens (Conservative Party) – 468
Tony Richardson (Independent) – 220
FOGGY FURZE
Martin Dunbar (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 711*
Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats) – 173
Leah Syead (Reform UK) – 101
Kevin Tiplady (Conservative Party) – 372
HART
Rob Cook (Independent) – 477
Rob Darby (Conservative Party) – 493*
David Innes (Labour Party) – 491
Pauline Phillips (Independent) – 101
HEADLAND AND HARBOUR
Matthew Dodds (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 550*
Timothy Fleming (Independent Union) – 535
Arthur John Southcott (Conservative Party) – 263
MANOR HOUSE
Ben Clayton (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 549*
Donna Hotham (Liberal Democrats) – 90
Angela Jackson (Conservative Party) – 176
Steve Wright (Reform UK) – 129
ROSSMERE
Tracy Connolly (Reform UK) – 121
Tom Feeney (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 538*
Jaime Horton (Independent) – 375
RURAL WEST
John O’Brien (Reform UK) – 75
Pam Shurmer (Independent) – 450
Malcolm Walker (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 563
Mike Young (Conservative Party) – 980*
SEATON
Josh Bagnall (Conservative Party) – 318
Ralph Gabbatiss (Labour Party) – 316
Glynis Jones (Reform UK) – 147
Leisa Smith (Independent) – 850*
THROSTON
Peter Jackson (Independent) – 555
Trevor Rogan (Reform UK) – 155
Steve Wallace (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 717*
VICTORIA
Misra Bano-Mahroo (Conservative Party) – 330
Thomas Bird (Reform UK) -120
Karen Oliver (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 761*