News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
8 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
9 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
11 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
14 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
16 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

A full list of how every candidate fared in the Hartlepool Borough Council 2023 local elections

Here is the complete list of results from the 2023 Hartlepool Borough Council local elections on a night where three extra Labour votes in one ward would have given the party overall control of the authority.

By Nic Marko
Published 5th May 2023, 03:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 03:43 BST

Labour now has 18 of the council’s 36 seats with talks now expected to take place to see if a ruling coalition of 19 or more councillors can be formed.

The successful candidates for each of the 12 contested wards on May 4 are in bold:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BURN VALLEY

The local election count at Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre. Picture by FRANK REIDThe local election count at Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
The local election count at Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

James Brewer (Reform UK) – 108

Ged Hall (Labour Party) – 895*

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Hays (Independent) – 197

Margaret Lyall (Conservative Party) – 271

DE BRUCE

Brenda Harrison (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 759*

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul Manley (Reform UK) – 237

Rodney Pangbourne (Conservative Party) – 193

FENS AND GREATHAM

Angela Falconer (Independent) – 307

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Philip Holbrook (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 780*

Roger Jones (Reform UK) – 96

Marc Owens (Conservative Party) – 468

Tony Richardson (Independent) – 220

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FOGGY FURZE

Martin Dunbar (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 711*

Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrats) – 173

Leah Syead (Reform UK) – 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kevin Tiplady (Conservative Party) – 372

HART

Rob Cook (Independent) – 477

Rob Darby (Conservative Party) – 493*

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Innes (Labour Party) – 491

Pauline Phillips (Independent) – 101

HEADLAND AND HARBOUR

Matthew Dodds (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 550*

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Timothy Fleming (Independent Union) – 535

Arthur John Southcott (Conservative Party) – 263

MANOR HOUSE

Ben Clayton (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 549*

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donna Hotham (Liberal Democrats) – 90

Angela Jackson (Conservative Party) – 176

Steve Wright (Reform UK) – 129

ROSSMERE

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tracy Connolly (Reform UK) – 121

Tom Feeney (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 538*

Jaime Horton (Independent) – 375

RURAL WEST

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John O’Brien (Reform UK) – 75

Pam Shurmer (Independent) – 450

Malcolm Walker (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 563

Mike Young (Conservative Party) – 980*

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEATON

Josh Bagnall (Conservative Party) – 318

Ralph Gabbatiss (Labour Party) – 316

Glynis Jones (Reform UK) – 147

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leisa Smith (Independent) – 850*

THROSTON

Peter Jackson (Independent) – 555

Trevor Rogan (Reform UK) – 155

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve Wallace (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 717*

VICTORIA

Misra Bano-Mahroo (Conservative Party) – 330

Thomas Bird (Reform UK) -120

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karen Oliver (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 761*

Related topics:LabourConservative PartyCo-operative PartyIndependentHartlepool Borough CouncilLabour Party