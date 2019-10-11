Apartments plans for former Hartlepool pub The Goldmine scrapped
Plan to turn a former pub in Hartlepool labelled a ‘haven for antisocial behaviour’ into 12 apartments have been scrapped.
Proposals had been sent to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year to convert the former pub The Goldmine in Catcote Road into a dozen one-bedroom apartments.
Concerns had been raised to the plans over the residents they would attract to live in the one bedroom apartments.
Council bosses have now confirmed the plans have been withdrawn by the applicant and will not go-ahead at this time.
The application had been submitted by Knock Properties Ltd, who noted currently the site is a ‘haven’ for antisocial behaviour, which the development would have aimed to stop.
Two objections had been received to the plans by the council raising concerns of the type of people the development could attract and its proximity to nearby Rossmere Primary School.
A response from a Chichester Close resident said: “I strongly object to building of 12 one-bed flats.
“The flats only attract single people usually with drug or alcohol issues, and not families.
“This does not sit right with me building one bed flats. Demolish the building and build family housing instead.”
The proposals were for 10 apartments to be situated on the ground floor, with two upstairs via a new staircase.
The plans stated two car parking spaces would be created, adding to the existing 10 spaces, while there would also be 10 spaces to store bikes.
A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant had previously stated how the development could benefit the area.
It said: “The property itself is currently a haven for antisocial behaviour and the rear courtyard is an easy accessible place for the intrusion and breaking and entering that is currently taking place.
“The police have been called out on numerous occasions to the property which will be diminished following this proposal.
“The property will benefit the surrounding area from 360 degrees natural surveillance.”
A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant had said they hoped the proposals would have been in keeping with the existing character of buildings in the area and revitalise the property.