On one hand, supporters argue that owners are providing a welcome solution for people who may otherwise struggle to obtain a suitable home.

On the other, however, neighbours list a range of objections such as parking issues and a reduction in the values of their own properties.

Here we look back at a number of HMO applications decided by Hartlepool Borough Council over the last four years.

As the list indicates, not every bid is automatically approved.

1 . 4 Church Square Known locally as The White House, 4 Church Square received permission to become a 12-bedroomed HMO in May 2023.

2 . 24 Church Street The floors above Saks, in Church Street, Hartlepool, received permission to become a six-bedroomed HMO in March 2024.

3 . 96 Elwick Road Plans for a eight-bedroomed HMO at 96 Elwick Road, Hartlepool, were rejected by the council in August 2021.