Approved or rejected? How 18 plans for HMOs in Hartlepool were dealt with

On one hand, supporters argue that owners are providing a welcome solution for people who may otherwise struggle to obtain a suitable home.

On the other, however, neighbours list a range of objections such as parking issues and a reduction in the values of their own properties.

Here we look back at a number of HMO applications decided by Hartlepool Borough Council and Hartlepool Development Corporation over the last five years.

As the list indicates, not every bid is automatically approved.

We will update this article when future HMO applications are decided.

1 . 4 Church Square Known locally as The White House, 4 Church Square received permission to become a 12-bedroomed HMO in May 2023. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

2 . 24 Church Street The floors above Saks, in Church Street, Hartlepool, received permission to become a six-bedroomed HMO in March 2024. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . 47 Church Street 47 Church Street received permission to be converted into a 12-bedroom HMO in December 2024. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales