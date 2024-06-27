Some of the Hartlepool locations where plans for HMOs have been approved in recent years.placeholder image
Approved or rejected? How 18 plans for HMOs in Hartlepool were dealt with

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 27th Jun 2024, 14:32 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 15:04 BST
Transforming derelict or even occupied properties into houses in multiple occupation (HMO) is a contentious issue.

On one hand, supporters argue that owners are providing a welcome solution for people who may otherwise struggle to obtain a suitable home.

On the other, however, neighbours list a range of objections such as parking issues and a reduction in the values of their own properties.

Here we look back at a number of HMO applications decided by Hartlepool Borough Council and Hartlepool Development Corporation over the last five years.

As the list indicates, not every bid is automatically approved.

We will update this article when future HMO applications are decided.

Known locally as The White House, 4 Church Square received permission to become a 12-bedroomed HMO in May 2023.

1. 4 Church Square

Known locally as The White House, 4 Church Square received permission to become a 12-bedroomed HMO in May 2023. Photo: Other 3rd Party

The floors above Saks, in Church Street, Hartlepool, received permission to become a six-bedroomed HMO in March 2024. Picture by FRANK REID.

2. 24 Church Street

The floors above Saks, in Church Street, Hartlepool, received permission to become a six-bedroomed HMO in March 2024. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

47 Church Street received permission to be converted into a 12-bedroom HMO in December 2024.

3. 47 Church Street

47 Church Street received permission to be converted into a 12-bedroom HMO in December 2024. Photo: Frank Reid

Plans for a eight-bedroomed HMO at 96 Elwick Road, Hartlepool, were rejected by the council in August 2021.

4. 96 Elwick Road

Plans for a eight-bedroomed HMO at 96 Elwick Road, Hartlepool, were rejected by the council in August 2021. Photo: third party

