This empty unit at the Highpoint Retail Park, in Hartlepool, could shortly be occupied. Picture by FRANK REID.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to enable Barnardo’s to occupy the empty unit 1A at High Point Retail Park.

According to plans, the site is currently vacant and “has been since its construction nearly 10 years ago” despite “extensive, continuous marketing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted by High Point Estates, the application states the charity has already agreed terms with the retail park over the unit, subject to planning approval being granted.

The proposal seeks to remove a restrictive planning condition on the site which prevents the sale of items “that would typically be sold in a Barnardo’s store”.

Goods covered by the condition include clothing, footwear, fashion accessories, jewellery, perfume, toiletries, books, magazines and toys.

A planning statement, submitted by Avison Young in support of the proposals, states the application would allow the charity shop to open and diversify the offer at the retail park without diverting trade from Hartlepool town centre.

It said: “Unit 1A is currently vacant and has been since its construction nearly ten years ago.

“The application will enable an established retail unit to be occupied by a retailer and it will help to maintain the vitality and viability of the retail park.”

Proposals state the development “may also include a small café area for the sale of food and drink”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retail park is already home to stores such as Dunelm, Pets at Home and Wynsors, along with interactive and soft play centre Kosmic Kingdom.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals next month.