Bid to build dozens of new Hartlepool holiday lodges

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the Seaton Retreat Lodge Park site to be created adjacent to the Sports Domes, off Tees Road.

Submitted by Brian Morton, plans state the site will provide an “exceptionally high-quality holiday lodge development”.

A planning statement from Sutton Hospitality Consultants, in support of the application, says the proposals will provide a boost to the Seaton Sports Domes complex and tie in with the demand for staycations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of new holiday lodges are planned for land in Seaton Carew.

It said: “More recently the site has become tired and in need of updating to reflect modern aspirations and indeed of expectations for those seeking holidays within the UK.

“The rise of the staycation market looks set to stay with holiday parks in the UK seeing huge rises in advance bookings for holidays and the trend looks set to continue, especially with the restrictions still in place for foreign travel.

“The proposed lodge park will make a positive contribution to Seaton Carew as a visitor destination.”

The statement adds the plans present an opportunity to “tap into an entirely different market segment” in Seaton Carew and encourage people to stay longer and spend more money locally on attractions, shops, cafes and restaurants.

The nearby Sports Domes.

The plans also include the creation of one office building, which will host a site manager, two ponds and car parking for the site.

Proposals state the development would create “at least three new jobs” while access to the lodges would be provided off the existing road to the Sports Domes complex.

Planning documents note the site is to provide a combination of ‘lodges for sale’ and ‘lodges to rent’, with a 50/50 split suggested, although this may be reviewed at a later date.

The proposals stress the lodges will be available all year round for holiday use only and cannot be classed as someone’s primary residence.

The site, located off Tees Road between De Havilland Way and the existing entrance to the Sports Domes, is designated in the local plan for leisure and tourism use.