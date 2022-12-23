Bid to build dozens of new premises for start-up businesses on Hartlepool industrial estate

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department to carry out the building work at Park View Industrial Estate.

Applicant Methodist Housing Living is looking to provide 61 start-up commercial units on 3.65 acres of vacant grassland located at the end of Prospect Way.

A statement submitted by Planning House on behalf of the applicant said the development would offer “significant economic, social and environmental benefits”.

Prospect Way, on Hartlepool's Park View Industrial Estate, where 60 business start-up units could be built.

It said: “The proposed development would provide an investment opportunity within Hartlepool which will be well designed and add to the existing industrial offer in the town.

“Through the creation of jobs, at construction and operational phases the proposal would support local communities and encourage further investment and regeneration in the area.

“The proposed development would be of significant social benefit to the community of Hartlepool whilst supporting the economic aims.”

It added the new employment opportunities would be at various skill levels and would help encourage local spending, in turn supporting other businesses.

One-hundred-and-twenty-six car parking spaces would be provided across the site as part of the plans, which would include electric vehicle charging points, along with 30 cycle parking spots.

Proposals state the single storey units will feature a “standard industrial appearance” with roller shutter doors.

Ecological enhancements are also earmarked as part of the plans, including the creation of a wildlife pond and wildflower grassland.

A decision is expected on the proposals in January.