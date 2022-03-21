Bid to build Heron Foods store on derelict site of former Hartlepool pub

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the land previously home to Headland Gate Public House, on the corner of Northgate and Durham Street, on Hartlepool’s Headland.

The plans from Elder Properties state, subject to approval, the site will host a Heron Foods store and will “be developed with a view to occupancy by early 2023”.

The development would provide “four full time and eight part time job opportunities across a range of roles with flexible shift patterns offered”.

The Headland Gate pub is demolished in 2009.

A design and access statement, from AJ Riley Architects, notes a head of terms agreement with the national retailer for a “long-term lease on the building” has already been negotiated.

A planning and retail statement from ELG Planning says the proposals would deliver a “high quality, modern format convenience store”.

It added: “The site has stood vacant for over a decade and evidently detracts from the visual amenity and general perceptions of the local area and is therefore clearly in desperate need of redevelopment.

“The proposals will secure the comprehensive redevelopment of the prominent, derelict site of the Headland Gate Public House, which comprises previously developed land within a highly accessible location.

“The proposals also represent significant capital investment in the area and will generate a number of additional job opportunities for local people in both the operational and construction phases of development.”

Proposals also feature nine car parking spaces, including two for disabled visitors, and four cycle parking hoops.

The store would offer frozen foods and “a wide range of ambient and chilled stock with named brands, as well as several lines using the Heron Foods brand at affordable prices”, according to planning documents.

The Headland Gate pub ceased trading at the site in 2008, before being demolished in 2009 and the land made ready for redevelopment.

However the site has remained vacant since, with the design and access statement noting “the economic recession and the associated difficulties with funding” meant schemes were “unviable”.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in May this year.