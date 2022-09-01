Bid to build nearly 150 'high-quality' homes on the edge of Hartlepool
Plans have been lodged for 143 new homes as part of continued housing growth on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for the development over 11.23 hectares of undeveloped agricultural land in Wynyard, south of the A689.
The application from Robertson Homes states they want to provide 143 new properties at the site, comprising a mix of four, five and six bed detached houses, along with “associated infrastructure, access and landscaping”.
It comes after Wynyard was designated as a Garden Village by the Government in January 2020, giving it access to funding to fast-track developments including a new community of up to 6,800 new homes.
Most Popular
-
1
In pictures: 10 past and present visions of Hartlepool's future
-
2
New images show how Hartlepool town centre area could become homes and shops
-
3
Jail for Hartlepool man who flouted domestic violence court order 24 hours later
-
4
Police inquiries into Hartlepool death of 22-year-old Henry Rafferty continue as tributes paid
-
5
Flash sale slashes cost of Hartlepool rail tickets to just £1
A planning statement from Lichfields, in support of the latest application, said the proposal aims to deliver a development which is a “high-quality place to live”.
It said: “The development would provide a significant range of benefits including social, environmental and economic.
“The proposal would significantly boost housing supply aligned with the Government’s aspirations for the Wynyard Garden Village.
“This would help bolster the council’s five-year housing land supply, particularly given Wynyard Park has a proven strong track record of delivering housing.”
It adds the homes provided would be “large, executive” properties in-keeping with the character of existing residential development within Wynyard Village, which is located to the east.
A total of 17 different house types would be provided under the plans to ensure a “high level of variety” within the street scene and a “unique appearance”.
According to the proposals, affordable housing would be provided “through an off-site financial contribution”.
A decision is expected to be made on the latest application in October.