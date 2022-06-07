The Secretary of State for Education initially approved Hartlepool Borough Council’s bid to establish a new special free school in 2019.

The school will be for children and young people with social and emotional mental health needs (SEMH) and land was allocated off Brenda Road to the south of Golden Flatts Primary school.

A hybrid planning application now looks to secure outline permission for the school along with full permission for an access road.

A planning, design and access statement, submitted on behalf of applicant Hartlepool Borough Council, outlined how current resources for provision in this area are “over capacity”.

It said: “There is an identified need for the school site to provide capacity within Hartlepool’s educational system for a greater number of young people with SEMH needs.

“In addition, the scheme will minimise travel outside of the area and help to reduce the distress anxiety for both the young person and parent/carer.

“This will reduce the number of transitions the pupils have to make by allowing them to remain within the borough and obtain a good level of education provision that meets their needs. “

Planning documents note there are “currently approximately 30 young people presenting a need of social, emotional and mental health accessing out of area provision”.

By 2026 this will be “in excess of 60” if the current predicted growth continues.

The proposed road into the site is off Seaton Lane and would be around 255 metres in length.