Bid to install new yellow lines along Hartlepool road is rejected - for now

Plans to install new yellow lines along the Fens have been rejected for now.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee debated proposals to introduce double yellow lines around seven junctions along Kesteven Road, on the Fens estate.

The request had been made after a previous councillor complained cars were parking on the footpath areas around the junctions, reducing visibility and restricting pedestrian movements.

Yet the proposals to install the yellow lines have been halted by the committee following objections from residents and in line with council officer recommendations.

It came after the committee was told a budget allocation was approved in March for the installation of dropped kerbs road crossings in Kesteven Road.

Council officers said the kerbs would only take up part of the area around each junction, still leaving the majority of the area free for vehicles to park, and providing a clear crossing area for pedestrians.

A motion was also passed by the committee, after being raised by Cllr Peter Jackson, which may see them look at the yellow lines again if the dropped curbs do not help the issue.

He said: “We would take stock once the dropped curbs have gone in to see if that has helped with the situation, and that we may look at the situation later.”

Council officers said a total of 10 objections were received following a consultation for the yellow lines, which argued they would be a waste of money and push parked vehicles into congested cul-de-sacs.

Cllr Cameron Stokell, chair of the committee, said one letter of support for the yellow lines had been received, noting the current highway obstructions and that some residents consulted have not objected.

Tony Richardson, a former councillor, also spoke at the meeting in favour of the yellow lines, adding he would pay the £1,000 estimated cost of the scheme.

However, Kieran Bostock, council assistant director for place management, said it was not about the costs.

He said: “The officer’s view is that by putting yellow lines in you’re further restricting the parking and that’s been reflected in some of the objections.”