Bid to open new newsagent's and grocery shop in Hartlepool's Church Street

The application, submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council by Mercy Raajanee Pathmarajan, is looking to gain permission for a newsagent’s and grocery shop selling alcohol at 78 Church Street.

The property is currently vacant and has had its shutters painted to depict famous Hartlepool figures Ralph Ward Jackson and Sir William Gray as part of the Church Street Conservation Area Revival project.

The licensing bid is seeking to allow the off-licence to be able to sell alcohol from 7am until 11pm seven days a week in line with the planned opening hours for the store.

The application states steps will be taken to ensure the shop promotes the four licensing objectives, including having 24 hour CCTV coverage in place.

The property, located next to The Royal pub, was previously home to a cafe and a takeaway.

