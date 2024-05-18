Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A licensing bid has been lodged to open a new restaurant at Hartlepool Marina.

An application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council for 19 Navigation Point, which states the site will have “roughly around 100 seats for dining with a bar to serve soft and alcoholic drinks”.

The plans seek permission to sell alcohol between noon and midnight each day in line with the business’s opening hours.

It would also secure them permission to serve “late night refreshment”, which is needed to sell hot food and drink after 11pm, until midnight.

19 Navigation Point, Hartlepool, could reopen as a restaurant under new plans submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council. Pic via Google Maps.

The application includes allowing the restaurant to play recorded music and notes the volume “will be low” so customers can still have conversations.

Submitted by Mohamed Ikram Ahmed, plans state measures such as regular staff training, CCTV coverage, alarms, soundproof doors and policies including Challenge 25 will be in place to ensure they comply with licensing rules.

The premises was previously home to restaurants such as Jack Rabbit Slims and Lucifer Sam’s