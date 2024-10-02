Bid to transform vacant Hartlepool offices into houses, flats and shops
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to bring the vacant terraced properties at 35, 37 and 39 Miers Avenue, in Hartlepool, back into use.
The application from RCD Construction is seeking to convert number 39 into a three-bedroom house, while the other two ground floor sites would be split into two “retail units”.
Meanwhile, the upper floors of 35 and 37 would be transformed into three flats, two with two bedrooms and one with a single bedroom.
A planning statement in support of the development argues it “will bring a more efficient use of the site” and is in an “ideal location”.
It adds the properties previously hosted commercial units to the ground floor and flats above until the early 2000s, when it was converted into one entire commercial office unit, before falling vacant in recent years.
A decision on the proposals is expected towards the end of October.
