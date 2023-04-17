News you can trust since 1877
Bid to turn Hartlepool house into HMO for 'working professionals'

Plans have been lodged for a new seven person house in multiple occupation (HMO) for "working professionals" in Hartlepool.

By Nic Marko
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:52 BST

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 57 Grange Road into a seven bedroom HMO.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, shared accommodation or a hostel.

Submitted by an S Morris, the application states the property is currently a single residential property with six bedrooms, two bathrooms and three receptions in its present form.

A planning statement from Studio Charrette in support of the proposals says the development would not result in any negative impact on the area and provide “high quality” housing.

It said: “The proposal represents a clear social objective as it will provide low cost rental accommodation of working professionals to meet the present and future needs of housing.

“If there are local concerns with the change of use of the property, it will be actively managed to ensure there are no unacceptable impacts on surrounding occupiers. “

It added the development will also respect surrounding buildings and be in keeping with the Grange Conservation Area where it is located.

If approved, the site would offer a shared kitchen, dining area, shower room, bathroom and a second WC space.

Plans note the “majority of the rooms” will be car free due to parking restrictions in place in Grange Road, meaning the number of permits allocated to residents will be limited by the council.

A decision is expected to be made next month.

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2023/0077.

